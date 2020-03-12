Shapps: Smart motorways to be altered

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grant Shapps announces changes to smart motorways
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said smart motorways will be changed in the UK.
He told the BBC "it will cost quite a lot of money" to make changes to the already built motorways, possibly into "hundreds of millions of pounds".
-
12 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51856104/grant-shapps-announces-changes-to-smart-motorwaysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window