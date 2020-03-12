Government unveils housing bills

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Government unveils planned housing bills
Housing Minister Robert Jenrick says two new bills will be introduced on housing in the UK.
He said the Building Safety Bill and Renters Reform Bill would be introduced to the Commons.
And he said the government would be consulting on changes to the planning system with the introduction of a planning white paper.
-
12 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window