Sunak: Budget 'a very coherent plan'
Budget 2020: Fiscal plan 'very coherent'

The chancellor has responded to a warning over high spending in the 2020 budget by former prime minister Theresa May.

Rishi Sunak said his fiscal plan was "very coherent" and the government had cut taxes for 30 million people.

  • 12 Mar 2020