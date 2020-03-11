Govt lays out economic plan to combat Covid-19

Media player
Budget 2020: Government lays out economic plan to combat Covid-19
Rishi Sunak has pledged billions of pounds to combat the economic impact of coronavirus in his first budget as chancellor.
Setting out his budget the chancellor warned that "for a period, it's going to be tough" and that the UK would see a shrink in "production capacity" and reduction in consumer spending but said he was confident "our economic performance will recover".
Leila Nathoo looks at what the government had to offer.
11 Mar 2020
