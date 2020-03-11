Talk of 'levelling up' a 'cruel joke'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that "levelling up" the UK is a "cruel joke" after a decade of austerity.

He said the UK was going into facing the coronavirus with public services already "on their knees".

Mr Corbyn was responding to Rishi Sunak's first Budget as Chancellor.

