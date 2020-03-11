Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Budget 2020: 'Levelling up' a 'cruel joke' - Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that "levelling up" the UK is a "cruel joke" after a decade of austerity.
He said the UK was going into facing the coronavirus with public services already "on their knees".
Mr Corbyn was responding to Rishi Sunak's first Budget as Chancellor.
UK viewers can watch Politics Live for 30 days from transmission
-
11 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window