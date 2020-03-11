Corbyn: PM should apologise for 'offensive words’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQa: Corbyn and Johnson on 'offensive words’ apology

Jeremy Corbyn listed previous comments from the prime minster about women, and claimed they were backed up by government policies, as he called on him to apologise.

Boris Johnson said he would take "no lessons in sexism" from Labour as women have been bullied out of the party, and he said the Conservative party was the political party which had elected two women leaders.

UK viewers can watch Politics Live for 30 days from transmission

  • 11 Mar 2020
Go to next video: 'Could I be Prime Minister?'