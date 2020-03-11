PMQs: Will PM increase sick pay?
PMQs: Will the government increase coronavirus sick pay?

The SNP's Westminster Leader Ian Blackford asked during PMQs if the government would increase sick pay for those affected by coronavirus and who have to take time off work.

Boris Johnson said that the UK had a universal health care system, and an "extensive" benefits system.

