Small business rates abolished in Budget

Budget 2020: Small business rates abolished for 2020
The Chancellor, Rushi Sunak has announced that the government is abolishing business rates for small venues and shops this year.
In his Budget speech, he said other venues, such as bed and breakfasts, gyms and leisure centres, all below a value of £51,000 would pay no business rates.
He said the measure would save each business around £21,000.
11 Mar 2020
