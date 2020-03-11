'This is an enormous Budget'
Budget 2020: Laura Kuenssberg on Rishi Sunak's spending announcement

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's first Budget is "bold" and "audacious" the BBC’s political editor has said.

Laura Kuenssberg was looking at the political reaction to the 2020 Budget with Politics Live presenter Andrew Neil.

  • 11 Mar 2020
