Budget 2020: Laura Kuenssberg on Rishi Sunak's spending announcement
Chancellor Rishi Sunak's first Budget is "bold" and "audacious" the BBC’s political editor has said.
Laura Kuenssberg was looking at the political reaction to the 2020 Budget with Politics Live presenter Andrew Neil.
UK viewers can watch Politics Live for 30 days from transmission
11 Mar 2020
