What is Johnson-omics?

Budget 2020: What is Boris Johnson's economic outlook?
How will Boris Johnson deliver the promises he made about the UK economy?
Ahead of the first Budget since the prime minister took office, Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson examines Mr Johnson's plans for British finances.
Joining him to review the journey so far is ex-deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine, former Johnson spokesman Guto Harri, and Gerard Lyons, who served as his chief economic adviser.
11 Mar 2020
