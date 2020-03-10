Sir Philip Rutnam's resignation 'regrettable'
Video

Sedwill: 'I regret Sir Philip Rutnam's decision to resign'

Sir Mark Sedwill, the head of the Civil Service, has said he found Sir Philip Rutnam's resignation "regrettable".

He said did not believe additional legislation should be brought forward to clarify the relationships between ministers and the civil service, as "the vast majority of cases are conducted professionally".

He did admit in the civil service there could be "tensions and difficulties".

  • 10 Mar 2020