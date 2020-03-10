'I think Sajid Javid made the right call'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hammond: Javid 'made the right call' to resign
Former chancellor Philip Hammond has said Sajid Javid "made the right call" to resign during the government's reshuffle.
He said chancellors need their own team of staff to advise them.
-
10 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window