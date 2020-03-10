'I hadn't actually done anything wrong'

Media player
Ruined postmaster: 'I hadn't done anything wrong'
Ex-postmaster Wendy Buffrey breaks down as she tells MPs the Post Office ruined her life by wrongly convicted of stealing money.
Ms Buffrey is one of 550 former sub-postmasters to have won a payout from the Post Office after a legal battle over faulty till software that mistakenly showed money was missing.
She told MPs on the Business Committee she had to sell her business and home to help pay £36,000 to the Home Office and received 150 hours community service.
She has applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission to have her conviction overturned.
10 Mar 2020
