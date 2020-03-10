Why are there so few Chinese MPs in Parliament?

Video

Kyle is interested in becoming a politician, but wonders why there are so few Chinese MPs in Parliament.

After interviewing his family, he spoke to Alan Mak, the first person of Chinese and East Asian origin to be elected to the House of Commons, on Five Live Breakfast.

The Conservative MP told Kyle that there is a small pool of people to choose from and that there is a "huge preference for traditional professions" like doctors, lawyers and accountants among Chinese families.

However, Mr Mak added: "As time goes on, and as people get involved at a more local level, we will see more representatives coming forward. I think having a professional career gives you a great foundation to be a good politician."

