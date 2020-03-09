Media player
Coronavirus gives 'longer term lessons' on cuts, says John McDonnell:
The government must "learn the lesson" to fund public services properly after the outbreak of coronavirus, according to Labour's John McDonnell.
Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Budget statement, the shadow chancellor called for No 10 to "throw all the resources we possibly can" at tackling the issue.
But, he said: "Tackling this crisis is not helped by so many cuts in the NHS."
Mr McDonnell told the BBC: "We have got to learn the lesson that you cannot cut your public services because, when you need them, they will be in crisis."
09 Mar 2020
