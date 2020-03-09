Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trevor Phillips: 'Muslims are different'
Trevor Phillips has defended his remarks about Muslims after being suspended from the Labour Party.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the former equality watchdog chief said he was "surprised" at an "open and democratic party" deciding its members "cannot have healthy debate about how we address differences of values and outlooks".
Mr Phillips added: "The point is Muslims are different and in many ways I think that is admirable."
09 Mar 2020
