NHS to get 'whatever it needs' for coronavirus - Sunak
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has told the BBC's Andrew Marr the NHS will get "whatever resources it needs" to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

It comes as Italy announced it would quarantine a quarter of its population and the outlining of emergency legislation by the UK government to control Covid-19.

  • 08 Mar 2020
