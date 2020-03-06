Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Internet: Environmental cost of of powering the web
Politicians want to roll out faster internet access, but what about the environmental impact of the energy used to power internet use?
Politics Live reporter Ellie Price spoke to academics and digital companies about the conflict between increasing web use and meeting environmental commitments.
And she looked at some political websites to see how energy hungry they are.
06 Mar 2020
