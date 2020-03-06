In full: Lisa Nandy interview

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy interview in full
Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy talks to the BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg.
The last day Labour members can vote is 2 April, with the new leader being announced on 4 April.
-
06 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window