Nandy on Labour's 'factional war'
Lisa Nandy on Labour's 'factional war' under Corbyn

Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy has said Labour has had "four years" of infighting.

She said senior figures around Jeremy Corbyn were determined to "crush" internal opposition.

  • 06 Mar 2020
