Labour leadership: Does Lisa Nandy have Tory friends?
The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg has been asking the three Labour leadership contenders if they have any Tory friends, in wide-ranging interviews on why they want the job.
Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy says she has friends who vote Conservative and when she isn't taking part in leadership hustings she does "get out and go for a pint and have a chat to my actual mates, Tory or otherwise".
06 Mar 2020
