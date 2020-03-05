Minister: Not yet necessary to shut Parliament

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Edward Argar: Not yet necessary to shut Parliament
Health Minister Edward Argar has told the BBC that it is not yet necessary to shut Parliament over coronavirus spread fears.
He said there are a "range of discussions" taking place on the possibility.
-
05 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51751615/edward-argar-not-yet-necessary-to-shut-parliamentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window