Starmer: People want to come on this journey

Labour leadership: Keir Starmer on why he should win
Labour needs someone who can unite the party, take on Boris Johnson, and “unrelentingly focus” on winning the next election, says Sir Keir Starmer, naming the qualities he would bring as party leader.
The leadership contender had been asked by Andrew Neil if the party required someone with more charisma and zeal than the shadow Brexit secretary to win in 2024.
04 Mar 2020
