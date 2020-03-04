Starmer: People want to come on this journey
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour leadership: Keir Starmer on why he should win

Labour needs someone who can unite the party, take on Boris Johnson, and “unrelentingly focus” on winning the next election, says Sir Keir Starmer, naming the qualities he would bring as party leader.

The leadership contender had been asked by Andrew Neil if the party required someone with more charisma and zeal than the shadow Brexit secretary to win in 2024.

  • 04 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Long-Bailey's plan to 'get it right next time'