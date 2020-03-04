Johnson: Patel is ‘keeping this country safe’
PMQs: Johnson and Corbyn on Home Secretary Priti Patel

Jeremy Corbyn said a government "cannot be judge and jury" when he asked the PM about bullying claims made against Priti Patel.

The Labour leader spoke of a "shocking and unacceptable pattern of behaviour" across three government departments.

But Boris Johnson defended his home secretary and said her actions were "keeping this country safe".

  • 04 Mar 2020
