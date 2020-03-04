Johnson: Patel is ‘keeping this country safe’

Media player
PMQs: Johnson and Corbyn on Home Secretary Priti Patel
Jeremy Corbyn said a government "cannot be judge and jury" when he asked the PM about bullying claims made against Priti Patel.
The Labour leader spoke of a "shocking and unacceptable pattern of behaviour" across three government departments.
But Boris Johnson defended his home secretary and said her actions were "keeping this country safe".
UK viewers can watch Politics Live for 30 days from transmission
04 Mar 2020
