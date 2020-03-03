Corbyn: NHS not prepared for coronavirus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn says NHS at 94% bed occupancy before coronavirus
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has warned the NHS is already at 94% bed occupancy before coronavirus hits.
He said the issue of zero hours contracts needed to be addressed, so that those who were ill could take time off in order to self- isolate.
-
03 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51729453/jeremy-corbyn-says-nhs-at-94-bed-occupancy-before-coronavirusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window