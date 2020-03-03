Corbyn: NHS not prepared for coronavirus
Jeremy Corbyn says NHS at 94% bed occupancy before coronavirus

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has warned the NHS is already at 94% bed occupancy before coronavirus hits.

He said the issue of zero hours contracts needed to be addressed, so that those who were ill could take time off in order to self- isolate.

