'Significant expansion' of coronavirus possible in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that there could be a “very significant expansion” of the number of cases of coronavirus in the UK.
Speaking to the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg he said: “the most important thing now is that we prepare against a possible very significant expansion of coronavirus in the UK population”.
02 Mar 2020
