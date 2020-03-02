'Significant expansion' of coronavirus possible in UK
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: PM says 'significant expansion' possible in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that there could be a “very significant expansion” of the number of cases of coronavirus in the UK.

Speaking to the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg he said: “the most important thing now is that we prepare against a possible very significant expansion of coronavirus in the UK population”.

  • 02 Mar 2020