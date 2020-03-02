Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: Government 'led by bullies'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused the government of being "led by bullies" and a "part-time prime minister".
He was speaking after it was confirmed the Cabinet Office will launch an inquiry into bullying accusations made against Home Secretary Priti Patel, which she has denied.
Mr Corbyn said the probe would not be enough, and called for an external lawyer to investigate the claims.
02 Mar 2020
