How powerful is Dominic Cummings?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How powerful is Dominic Cummings?

The prime minister’s controversial chief adviser has been making the headlines, but what exactly is his role in government and how much influence does Dominic Cummings actually have?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Mar 2020