Prime Minister defends Priti Patel over bullying claim
Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends home secretary Priti Patel over bullying claims

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has "full confidence" in the home secretary, Priti Patel, following bullying claims made by the ex-top civil servant in her department.

Sir Philip Rutnam, the Home Office's most senior official, resigned on Saturday citing a "vicious and orchestrated" campaign against him.

The BBC has also learnt that a formal complaint about Ms Patel's conduct was made when she was employment minister.

  • 01 Mar 2020
