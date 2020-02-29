Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Philip Rutnam: 'I am making a claim for constructive dismissal"
The top civil servant in the Home Office has resigned and said he intends to sue the government for constructive dismissal.
Sir Philip Rutnam said there had been a "vicious, orchestrated briefing campaign" against him.
In an exclusive statement to the BBC, he also criticised Home Secretary Priti Patel in relation to allegations she mistreated officials. She has denied any wrongdoing.
-
29 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51687230/sir-philip-rutnam-i-am-making-a-claim-for-constructive-dismissalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window