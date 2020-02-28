PM on coronavirus: 'Wash your hands'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson advises people to wash hands to avoid coronavirus
Prime Minister Boris Johnson offers his condolences to the family of the British national who has died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
He says the NHS is making "every possible preparation" to deal with the virus but the "best single piece of advice we can give" is to "wash your hands for 20 seconds or more".
-
28 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51682581/boris-johnson-advises-people-to-wash-hands-to-avoid-coronavirusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window