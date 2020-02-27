PM promises to maintain 'highest standards'

Media player
Boris Johnson says UK will maintain 'highest standards'
The prime minister has said the UK will not "race to the bottom" during EU/UK trade talks.
He said that the government wanted "mutual recognition of each other's high standards" on the environment, for animal welfare and social protection for workers' rights.
27 Feb 2020
