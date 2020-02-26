PM challenged on aide's Downing Street job

Media player
PMQs: Docherty-Hughes and Johnson on Andrew Sabisky job
SNP MP Martin Docherty-Hughes asked the prime minister about Andrew Sabisky who resigned as a Downing Street aide when past comments on race, eugenics and pregnancies were revealed.
Boris Johnson said he did not "share those views" and the former aide "no longer works for the government".
26 Feb 2020
