PM challenged on aide's Downing Street job
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Docherty-Hughes and Johnson on Andrew Sabisky job

SNP MP Martin Docherty-Hughes asked the prime minister about Andrew Sabisky who resigned as a Downing Street aide when past comments on race, eugenics and pregnancies were revealed.

Boris Johnson said he did not "share those views" and the former aide "no longer works for the government".

UK viewers can watch Politics Live in full for 30 days from transmission

  • 26 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Floods response: Corbyn tells PM to 'stop hiding'