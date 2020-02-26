Inside Parliament's lost chamber
Video

Lost doorway reveals historic secrets in Parliament

A forgotten passageway dating back to the 17th Century has been uncovered in Parliament.

Historians working on the renovation of the House of Commons found the lost passageway which has been up by Victorian labourers.

Reporter Vicki Young, Video Journalist Nick Raikes

