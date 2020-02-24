Speaker welcomes new chaplain to Commons

Video

The Speaker has welcomed his new chaplain in the Commons.

Reverend Canon Patricia Hillas is the 80th person to hold the role, replacing the Rev Prebendary Rose Hudson-Wilkin, who became the Bishop of Dover in 2019.

Addressing the smiling chaplain in the under gallery, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "All honorable members and others in the parliamentary community look forward to welcoming Trisha, and the pastoral care and spiritual support that she will give us.

"Welcome and please enjoy."