Theresa Villiers 'sick of spiteful briefings against women'
Theresa Villiers has said she believes misogyny is behind recent briefing to the media criticising Home Secretary Priti Patel.
The former environment secretary told the Today programme: "I'm sick of spiteful briefings against women in high public office, it happens again and again."
It has been reported that Ms Patel is distrusted by intelligence chiefs and bullied her staff - claims dismissed as "false" by the government.
24 Feb 2020
