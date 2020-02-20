Media player
Jeremy Corbyn 'would consider shadow cabinet role'
Jeremy Corbyn has indicated he would consider a shadow cabinet role under the party’s next leader.
Leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey has reportedly said she would offer him a post if elected.
Speaking on a visit to Wales, Mr Corbyn said he would be "happy to serve the party in any capacity".
He said he would “see what it is” if offered a role, telling a reporter: "You’re telling me something I didn’t know”.
