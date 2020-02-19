Views on post-Brexit immigration plans

Media player
Brexit: Views on the government's immigration plans
The government has announced a plan for a new post-Brexit immigration policy.
The policy would see low-skilled workers unable to obtain visas.
The BBC's Vicki Young looks at the plans and asked people in Wanstead and Basildon for their opinions on the policy.
Read more: No visas for low-skilled workers, government says
19 Feb 2020
