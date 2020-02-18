Pow: Flood defences are working

Media player
Rebecca Pow: Flood schemes are 'protecting more homes'
Floods minister Rebecca Pow has said defence systems are "protecting more homes".
"Without a shadow of a doubt, owing to climate change, the nature of our weather is changing," she told the BBC, adding that the government was planning to spend more money on flood defences.
18 Feb 2020
