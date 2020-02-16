Shapps: Budget could be delayed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Budget 2020: Shapps says that the budget could be delayed
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has signalled that the upcoming budget, planned for 11 March, could be delayed.
Rishi Sunak replaced Sajid Javid as chancellor after he quit in the middle of Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle.
-
16 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51521925/budget-2020-shapps-says-that-the-budget-could-be-delayedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window