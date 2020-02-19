Media player
Labour leadership: What you need to know about Lisa Nandy
The BBC's Helen Catt looks at the political pitch of Lisa Nandy, the Labour leadership contender who is calling on the party to change course – or face extinction.
19 Feb 2020
