What you need to know about Rebecca Long-Bailey
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour leadership: What you need to know about Rebecca Long-Bailey

Rebecca Long-Bailey hopes to be elected new party leader for her belief in ''aspirational socialism''.

The BBC's Iain Watson reports on the Labour leadership contender who is firmly on the left of the party.

  • 18 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Labour 'needs to sell message of aspiration'