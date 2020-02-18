Media player
Labour leadership: What you need to know about Rebecca Long-Bailey
Rebecca Long-Bailey hopes to be elected new party leader for her belief in ''aspirational socialism''.
The BBC's Iain Watson reports on the Labour leadership contender who is firmly on the left of the party.
18 Feb 2020
