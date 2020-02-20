Media player
Labour leadership: What you need to know about Keir Starmer
The BBC's Leila Nathoo looks at the political pitch of Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leadership contender who hopes to bring together supporters of both Jeremy Corbyn and Tony Blair.
20 Feb 2020
