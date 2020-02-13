Video

A former advisor to ex-chancellor Sajid Javid has said Downing Street misjudged the PM's post-Brexit reshuffle and that the Budget could be delayed as a result.

Salma Shah told BBC Newscast she thought No 10 estimated Mr Javid would take up an offer to remain in his post, despite a request to fire his team of aides.

