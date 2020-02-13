‘What would be your top priority as Labour leader?’

Video

Four candidates remain in the fight to become the next Labour leader: Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry.

But what would be their number one priority as Labour leader?

What do they think of their party’s handling of anti-Semitism?

And have they ever broken the law?

See how they answered Victoria Derbyshire's questions in the programme's Labour leadership special.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.