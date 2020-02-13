Media player
‘What would be your top priority as Labour leader?’
Four candidates remain in the fight to become the next Labour leader: Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry.
But what would be their number one priority as Labour leader?
What do they think of their party’s handling of anti-Semitism?
And have they ever broken the law?
See how they answered Victoria Derbyshire's questions in the programme's Labour leadership special.
13 Feb 2020
