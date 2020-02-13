Javid: No option but to resign
Sajid Javid: I had no option but to resign

Former chancellor Sajid Javid says it has been "a huge honour to serve as chancellor".

He added that he was "unable to accept the conditions" that Mr Johnson placed on him in order to continue in the role.

The PM asked him to replace all his political advisers in order to stay in the role, and Mr Javid said that wasn't something he was prepared to do.

