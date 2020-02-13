Nandy: Labour has 'barely talked about crime'

Media player
Lisa Nandy: Labour 'barely talked about crime'
Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy has said the party needs to talk more about crime.
She said crime is the kind of thing which is affecting people and "keeping people awake at night".
13 Feb 2020
