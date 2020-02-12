Paying for social care: The English and German way

Video

A British couple and a German couple compare what financial assistance they get from the state to help them with care for Multiple Sclerosis.

Roz and Norman Phillips live in Stevenage, and had to sell their home to cover costs, but now pay nothing as they have used up their savings.

Marianne Seibert's costs are partially paid for through the German social care fund, levied on workers and employers, but she fears she may later have to go into a home and does not have the money to pay for it.

For Politics Live, Ellie Price reports on how the two couples' have dealt with the pressures of paying for care.

