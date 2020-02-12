McCluskey: Labour party was dying before Corbyn
Video

McCluskey: Labour party was dying before Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn brought young people back into politics, the Unite’s trade union head Len McCluskey has said.

“The Labour Party was hollowed out in most of our constituencies throughout the UK. And what Corbyn did he reignited an enthusiasm, that brought lots of people,” he said.

