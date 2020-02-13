What does Redcar want from Westminster?

Media player
Redcar voters discuss the change they want for their town
At a community hub in Redcar, a town which has suffered job losses in recent years after the closure of the steelworks, people who voted Conservative for the first time last year discuss the changes they want to see.
13 Feb 2020
